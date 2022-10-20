Beachside Dash a big hit

Peter Depena Reserve at Dolls Point was buzzing with athletes keen to break through the ribbon first, alongside their fun-loving families last month.
It was the annual St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation Beachside Dash, and when the starting whistle blew, more than 500 supporters ran on in one united mission.
The event raised $76,000 for St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation, which will propel the funds directly into assisting talented, home-grown medical researchers to study within their innovative fields.
For a small local fundraising event it was a star studded field that ran for a great cause.
Fastest female on the 10 kilometre track was was two time Olympian and five times Commonwealth Games athletics competitor Eloise Wellings, who stopped the clock at just over 32 minutes, and first place for the men's 10 kilometre was her training partner Rory Darkins.
In the five kilometre race, St George District Athletic Club runner Nathan Breen was the first male across the line, and Noni Cooper was the first female home.
Cohwyn Cubban-Keelan was first of the males to finish in the two kilometre race, and first female was Lilly Molachino.
The under six age group for two kilometres was taken out by Julian Karamy.
The winning school was Burraneer Bay Public School, where Dash ambassador, triathlete Craig Alexander's three children attend.
After the COVID-19 pandemic halted the previously annual Beachside Dash, this years event marked the first live run since 2019.
