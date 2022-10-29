Riverwood Community Centre has expanded its supportive reach by offering more time for young people to socialise in a safe space.
The facility, which operates a free youth drop-in program, has added another full day to its offerings, to cater for growing demand.
Youth workers provide an area for teenagers between 12-17 years of age. Interactive and recreational activities include basketball, table tennis, a game of pool, board games, cooking, music, arts and crafts, and gym access, and weekly barbecues.
Young people can also use the internet for researching assignments or creating a resume for employment. All activities are supervised by qualified and experienced youth workers.
While working alongside schools to teach young people about respectful relationships, money management and drug and alcohol support, case workers also offer individual assistance.
Youth worker Jessica Nakakawa Canales, originally from Mexico, says youth support has always been in great need, but there has been a noticeable increase in the drop-in program.
"We had to close the doors during COVID-19 but we've had funding since about 2020 and when we re-started in March, people started coming back," she said.
"There is lack of space in the community where young people can go to play sport or be with their friends in a safe environment with resources provided for them.
"We are growing again and demand for the drop-in is really high. We average about 15 people a day but can get up to 20. We've been able to get another two youth workers."
Staff conducted a focus group earlier in 2022 with seven schools in the surrounding area. Findings reveals three common areas of concern.
"Mental health, bullying and issues making friends were the three most prevalent," Ms Canales said.
"We do workshops to support this, including anti-bullying sessions with Kingsgrove North High School, delivered with parents. We're also involved with organisations like Zero Bullying and Barnardos."
Social media is a major driver to attract interest in the drop-in hub, but word-of-mouth gets teen through the door.
"They tell their friends and if they like it, they invite others," Ms Canales said. "We do breaking the ice activities with some of the younger people, to get them to know each other."
Most of the youth are from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) backgrounds, and families who aren't aware of the support available to them, she said.
"One of our recent success stories was helping parents access the NSW Government's Active Kids Vouchers," Ms Canales said. "They didn't speak much English. Their son wanted to play volleyball, but they couldn't afford it.
"The best thing about working with young people is that you can help them believe in themselves and see possibilities they haven't seen before. Even if they are going through a difficult situation, you can say, 'there is another way', and help them in the process of discovering and strengthening their confidence."
There drop-in centre operates from 3pm-6pm every Wednesday and Thursday from 3pm-5.30pm.
Details: 151 Belmore Road North, Riverwood; Call or text at: 0412 117 065 or connect via Facebook.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
