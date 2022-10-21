The World War Two RAAF radar station at Lilli Pilli may be gone, but it won't be forgotten.
More than 60 residents attended a ceremony at Lilli Pilli Oval on October 15 where a plaque, fixed to the clubhouse wall, was unveiled.
They also formed an outline of the 'footprint' of one of the long-gone radar towers for aerial photos.
The event was organised by the Shire Military History Club and Lilli Pilli Football.
President Clive Baker said the oval, on the corner of Port Hacking Road and Turriell Bay, was used by radio 2UE from 1932, when they built a transmitter and two steel towers that were 70 metres tall (about 14 power poles).
"When the Pacific War began in 1941, the site was taken over by the RAAF and No 702 Radar Station came into existence," he said.
"There were up to 60 people working on the station, so several nearby houses were used to accommodate them."
President of the football club Greg Storey was delighted the clubhouse would carry the plaque, "so that future generations would not lose the knowledge of our past history".
Ted Kasznik, who now lives in one of the original 2UE houses, gave an outline of the building's history and its evolution into a home for him.
Mrs Betty Birchall, who served in the RAAF in 1945-46, was the guest of honour. Now in her mid-90s, Betty was given the honour of unveiling the new plaque.
The plaque reads:
Due to the elevation of this location, a 2UE radio facility stood here until 1939.
Between 1942 and 1945, the threat of invasion resulted in the establishment of what was called 'Fortress Shire'.
As a result, the site was taken over by the RAAF for a radar facility.
Because radar signals were compromised by metal, the steel towers were replaced with timber structures, about 40 metres high.
By 1943, No 207 RAAF Radar Station was operational and was detecting and directing aircraft flying in the Sydney area.
A staff of about 50 - RAAF men and WAAAF women - were located here to operate the radar station.
To provide accommodation for the personnel, new houses were built in nearby Telopea Street. They were vacated after 1945 and became highly desirable because of the post-war housing shortages.
Shire Military History Club will be publishing a booklet on the history of the site, so that shire people can read the details.
For further information, contact 0424-235-885.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.