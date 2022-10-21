Minns promises Labor will complete Wolli Creek Regional Park

The completion of the Wolli Creek Regional Park has been placed firmly on the 2023 NSW election agenda by Labor leader and Kogarah MP, Chris Minns.
Mr Minns has promised that a Labor Government will protect the remaining bushlands required to complete the park that was created in 1988 by Carr Labor Government.
Georges River, Bayside and Inner West Councils have passed resolutions in support of State Government action to complete the Park and more than 1,000 people have signed an open letter to the leaders of all the NSW political parties asking for their support for the cause.
Peter Stevens, president of the Wolli Creek Preservation Society said,"We welcome the news from the ALP and are now looking forward to the Liberals to make the same commitment.
"The Wolli Creek Regional Park runs below the Earlwood ridge from Bexley North to close to Tempe and is the largest area of remnant bushland left in the densely developed inner south-west region of Sydney.
"A community effort sustained over a whole generation has brought the Regional Park close to completion, with only two hectares of land remaining to be brought into it, "Mr Stevens said.
"The Wolli Creek Preservation Society is campaigning to have the Park completed in 2023, which will be 25 years after it was promised by an ALP government, 35 years after a Liberal Minister committed to permanently protecting the Wolli Valley bushland, and 43 years since the Kirby enquiry recommended its preservation. Despite bi-partisan support, successive governments over past decades have failed to get done what Kirby recommended.
"Many people in the community are impatient to see the Park completed, and many more mistakenly believe that all the land is already in the hands of the NPWS."
Mr Minns said the decision by NSW Labor to protect the park will finally finish the long-term project, ensuring local families can enjoy its 4.5km of walking track, natural beauty and native habitat, a stone's throw from the Sydney CBD.
"Families in south Sydney rely on this extremely rare example of natural landscape for connecting with nature close to home," Mr Minns said.
"The Wolli Creek Regional Park has faced too much uncertainty for too long. It's past time we had a government that was prepared to finish protecting this important area of natural bushland.
"Because of this commitment, the completed Wolli Creek Regional Park will be enjoyed for generations to come," he said.
NSW Shadow Minister for Environment and Heritage, Penny Sharpe said the Wolli Creek Regional Park has been a neglected, unfinished project for 12 years.
"This announcement will make sure this rare and beautiful area will be protected forever," she said.
"This unique and precious area provides rare and crucial habitat for over 460 plant and animal species that call Wolli Creek Regional Park home, including vulnerable native species like the Grey-Headed Flying Fox and Powerful Owl.
"The Wolli Creek Regional Park contains a remarkable diversity of ecosystems that need special protection. There is nothing like it anything nearby, this commitment ensures plants, animals and people alike can enjoy its natural landscapes forever."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
