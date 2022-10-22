Transformation of Muddy Creek, Brighton-Le-Sands to begin

Sydney Water is holding a community information day on its Transforming Muddy Creek project.
The information day will be held at Whiteoak Reserve, Brighton-Le-Sands on Saturday, 29 October from 9.30am to 11.30am.
Sydney Water is revitalising a section of Muddy Creek in Brighton-Le-Sands to create a healthy, vibrant and community- friendly waterway.
Work will take place along a section of Muddy Creek between Bestic Street and West Botany Street.
It will include replacing the old concrete banks with sandstone and native plants and installing a new elevated walkway to replace the existing pedestrian bridge near the netball courts.
There will be a new seating area looking over Muddy Creek.
Saltmarsh will be planted along the creek to improve the natural habitat and a new trail will be created from the Caravan Park to Bestic Street.
The existing playground and small Council building in Whiteoak Reserve will be removed and new natural place spaces provided.
Work will start next month and is expected to finish in mid 2023, weather permitting.
Sydney Water's site compound will be in Whiteoak Reserve which, for safety reasons, will be closed off to the public for the duration of the project.
Works hours will be 7am to 6 pm, Monday to Friday, and 8 am to 1 pm Saturday.
No work is planned for Sunday or Public Holidays.
To find out more about the works, go to: https://www.sydneywatertalk.com.au/muddycreek/widgets/377258/faqs#91565
To RSVP, email delivering4customers@sydneywater.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
