More than 100 people, including many children, have rallied against Sydney Water's plans for a housing subdivision at Woronora Heights on a wildlife corridor inhabited by koalas.
Speakers at the rally in Engadine Town Square on Friday included shadow environment minister Penny Sharpe, Labor whip in the upper House Mark Buttigieg, Greens MP Cate Faehrmann and Saul Deane from the Total Environment Centre.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans also spoke and was presented with an online petition with nearly 20,000 signatures, plus a hard copy petition, which should see the matter debated in State Parliament.
John Souvleris, a spokesman for the residents group fighting the DA, said it was a pleasing turnout in wet weather.
"We have two objectives - Sydney Water must withdraw the DA and the state government rezone the land," he said.
"Until those things happen, we will keep fighting."
Ms Sharpe told the Leader, "The government has a commitment to double the number of koalas in the wild by 2050, but all the evidence shows koalas are on track for extinction".
"Here is a piece of land that koalas inhabit and is part of a wildlife corridor between national parks and the surrounding area, and they want to subdivide it for homes," she said.
"This goes against everything they have promised.
"A lot of things involving the environment are hard to do. This is a very easy one.
"It beggars belief they are pushing ahead.
"How lucky are we to have this koala population on the edge of Sydney. We should be doing everything possible to protect them."
Ms Sharpe provided a copy of a letter she received from the Minister for Lands and Water, Kevin Anderson about the proposed subdivision.
Mr Anderson said a detailed fauna study of the site was undertaken in 2020 and involved over 500 hours of dedicated surveys carried out over several months, which specifically targeted koalas.
"The study noted that the 'targeted koala surveys involving spotlighting, call identification and scat analysis, did not detect the species' in the subdivision area'," Mr Anderson wrote.
"Sydney Water's due diligence indicates that the land can accommodate limited residential development whilst maintaining the wildlife corridor and surrounding bushland values," his letter concluded.
Ms Sharpe said this was totally at odds with residents seeing and recording koalas in the wildlife corridor.
"Now that the minister knows there are koalas there, why can't the government just have a conversation with residents about what can be done to protect them," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
