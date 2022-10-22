New First Nations Exhibition 'Guraban' comes to Hurstville

'Guraban: Where the Saltwater meets the Freshwater' is a major new exhibition by Georges River Council's Hurstville Museum and Gallery on display from 29 October 2022 through to 29 January 2023.
The exhibition is the second to simultaneously reflect both the museum and gallery, interweaving social history with contemporary art.
It combines historical objects, documents and photographs sourced from public and private collections, with work of commissioned First Nations visual artists Dennis Golding, Nicole Monks and Jenine Boeree (mother and daughter), Djon Mundine, Marilyn Russell and Jason Wing.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris said, "Supporting our First Nations artists is a valuable way to share and learn about our local heritage. It's great that we can enjoy the fascinating and beautiful objects of the Guraban exhibition this summer."
For thousands of years, Aboriginal peoples have lived in the Georges River area - the Dharug, Bidjigal, Cabrogal to the north and the Dharawal, Gandangara, Norongaragal, Gweagal to the south.
The river has always been an important focal point for Aboriginal life and culture in southern Sydney, for food, transport and trade, as well as connections to Country.
The exhibition highlights Aboriginal perspectives on significant historical and contemporary stories and connections to the river, exploring the river's continuous, ongoing association with First Nations communities.
The exhibition has been developed in collaboration with local First Nations groups, individuals, artists and the Gujaga Foundation. Funding from Create NSW has made it possible to commission First Nations artists.
A suite of associated public programs developed with First Nations communities will accompany the exhibition, along with educational experiences developed for high school educators in visual arts.
The exhibition opens Friday 28 October at 6.00pm with a Welcome to Country by Aunty Barb Simms, Bidjigal woman and Traditional Owner of the area.
Guest speakers are Dr Mariko Smith, Manager of First Nations Collections and Engagement, the Australian Museum, Sydney and Michael Ingrey, who is a Dharawal person from the La Perouse Aboriginal Community.
