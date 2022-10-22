Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Return and Earn

Lobbying your local MP can pay dividends.
Back in 2012, the National Parks Association invited me on a tour of the Towra Point Nature Reserve. I was astonished at the amount of litter there, polluting what should be a pristine location. It wasn't litter generated from within the Reserve, but litter ending up there from pollution in Botany Bay, the Georges River, the Cooks River and local stormwater drains. In 2013, the Boomerang Alliance followed up taking me on a boat trip along the Cooks River, where I witnessed an extraordinary amount of debris. Both times, drink containers were a big contributor.
These trips ignited my passion for drastic reductions in waste and litter.
As it turned out, later I became the NSW Environment Minister. In 2016 I announced with then Premier Baird that NSW would introduce a container deposit scheme.
In 2017, the Return and Earn scheme began. Since then, over 8 billion containers have been returned from return points for recycling, drink container litter has reduced by 54%, and over $35 million returned to charities and community groups via donations and fees. Locally, The Shire Return and Earn processes up to 160,000 containers a day, saving around 100 cubic metres of rubbish from landfill per day.
Now in 2022, the NSW Government is now looking to expand the scheme to include glass wine bottles, spirits bottles and larger containers. This huge expansion would see an extra 400 million bottles recycled each year, including 233 million glass bottles.
Consultation is open until 2 December on the proposed expansion, which would see nearly all beverage containers between 150 ml and 3 litres accepted for refund. The NSW Environment Protection Authority will be holding targeted stakeholder information sessions and webinars in the coming months to make the transition can be as smooth as possible for new suppliers to the scheme. The discussion paper Driving NSW's circular economy is available at https://yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au/.
Expansion of the Return and Earn scheme will be win for our local environment, a win for the community, a win for businesses and a win for the economy.
