Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Return and Earn

Back in 2012, the National Parks Association invited me on a tour of the Towra Point Nature Reserve. I was astonished at the amount of litter there, polluting what should be a pristine location. It wasn't litter generated from within the Reserve, but litter ending up there from pollution in Botany Bay, the Georges River, the Cooks River and local stormwater drains. In 2013, the Boomerang Alliance followed up taking me on a boat trip along the Cooks River, where I witnessed an extraordinary amount of debris. Both times, drink containers were a big contributor.