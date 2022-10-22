A teenager's hand was crushed under machinery at Menai on October 22.
Emergency services including Menai Fire & Rescue and NSW Ambulance paramedics rushed to his workplace, a commercial dwelling on Old Illawarra Road, where his hand became stuck while operating the machinery.
Paramedics treated him for injuries to his hand and once he was freed he was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.