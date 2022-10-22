St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Teenager's hand freed after getting stuck in machinery at Menai

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 22 2022 - 7:33am, first published 6:20am
Emergency workers free a teenager's hand after it got stuck in machinery at Menai. Picture by Fire & Rescue Menai

A teenager's hand was crushed under machinery at Menai on October 22.

