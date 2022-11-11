Sutherland Shire Council has investigated reports of the suspected poisoning of a mature tree fronting a Cronulla property.
The tree in Bando Road has died and will need to be removed.
" A council arborist has inspected the site and advised of potential tree poisoning, which is consistent with the findings of a report completed by an independently commissioned arborist, which had been supplied to council by a concerned local resident," a council spokesman said.
"Assessment conducted by council staff was not able to conclusively prove the cause of the tree's rapid decline and eventual death.
"However, Council is working to ensure that there will be no lasting loss to local canopy cover resulting from the death of this tree.
"The property is currently subject to a development application and if approved, would be conditional upon remediation action involving the inclusion of replacement trees of similar scale at maturity."
The spokesman said the council took all complaints regarding potential tree poisoning seriously.
"In recent years we have received an increasing number of complaints regarding trees that have been damaged or destroyed," he said.
"Where there is sufficient evidence, council has the authority to issue fines and pursue prosecutions where guilt has been proven.
"Council also enforces our replacement planting policy to ensure that canopy is created for the future.
"Council welcomes contact from any residents wishing to raise concerns regarding potential tree poisoning or unauthorised land clearing on Sutherland Shire properties."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
