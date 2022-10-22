Weekly Wrap: Community campaigns and remembering Nicole

Hello readers,
More than 100 people, including many children, turned out on Friday to rally against a Sydney Water plan for a housing subdivision at Woronora Heights on a wildlife corridor inhabited by koalas.
Speakers at the rally in Engadine Town Square included shadow environment minister Penny Sharpe, Labor whip in the upper House Mark Buttigieg, Greens MP Cate Faehrmann and Saul Deane from the Total Environment Centre.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans also spoke and was presented with an online petition with nearly 20,000 signatures, plus a hard copy petition, which should see the matter debated in State Parliament.
Ms Sharpe told the Leader, "The government has a commitment to double the number of koalas in the wild by 2050, but all the evidence shows koalas are on track for extinction".
"Here is a piece of land that koalas inhabit and is part of a wildlife corridor between national parks and the surrounding area, and they want to subdivide it for homes," she said.
"This goes against everything they have promised."
Also making news this week was an emerging tussle over a proposal to extend clearway hours along The Grand Parade, Sandringham Street and Rock Point Road.
The proposed clearways changes are:
WEEKDAYS:
WEEKENDS and PUBLIC HOLIDAYS:
Addressing parliament on October 18, Rockdale MP Steve Kamper called the plan "atrocious, obscene, absurd".
He referred to it as a "sterilised driving path" for Sutherland Shire residents.
Mr Kamper said the proposal would result in a massive loss of street parking.
"For residents it means no deliveries, no access for home care, and no being picked up for work by a mate. Older residents can forget about relying on community transport to get them to a doctor. It will be disastrous for local businesses," he said.
In the opposition corner Liberal MP for Cronulla Mark Speakman claimed Mr Kamper was "living under a rock".
"Conditions have changed - The Grand Parade, General Holmes Drive and Sandringham Street are not local roads; they are the main corridor between Sydney and the south," Mr Speakman said.
"What does [Mr Kamper] say about struggling parents going to and from work, taking their kids to events, visiting friends and families or visiting relatives in nursing homes and hospitals?
"What does he say about those people who want to see less congestion in that corridor? He says it is 'all for the peaceful pleasure of the shire elite' "
This past week (October 20) also marked the tenth year since Nicole Fitzsimons tragically lost her life in a motorcycling accident in Thailand at age 24.
Mother of the vibrant ballet dancer and sporting talent, Julie, shared her memories with reporter Eva Kolimar.
"Time does not heal our pain or the hole in our family," Mrs Fitzsimons said. "You learn to live. In some ways it feels forever but in other ways it's just yesterday. At the start I didn't even know how I would survive.
"Sometimes I don't want to get out of bed on this day. I don't like to put too much pressure on myself on this date anymore. It's a day just to take time out, to breathe and grieve and be with my family."
To mark the 10 year anniversary since Nicole's death, her family and friends are hosting a 'Remembering Nicole and Her Legacy' public luncheon, at midday on October 30 at St George Motor Boat Club.
For more news from around the region, be sure to visit The Leader website.
Thank you as always for your support and have a great week.
Warm regards,
Editor Matt
