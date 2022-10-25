If Sheldon Korneluk ever had any doubts about the value of Halloween, they were dispelled last year when her family's decorated home in Waratah Street, Kirrawee was a magnet for a COVID-weary community.
"At one point, we had about 100 people on the front lawn," Ms Korneluk said.
"We also had a little barbecue going.
"It was really nice to reconnect with people and see the kids having fun again after the lockdowns and restrictions on getting together."
The horror show is back this year, and the house with its main road position is getting lots of attention from passers-by with its collection of skeletons, devils, grim reapers tombstones and carved pumpkins.
A big attraction on Monday night will be a haunted house made from a gazebo, which will be set up in the driveway.
With makeshift walls and a fog machine, the haunted house will provide a maze with 'lots of scary stuff" and trick or treat boxes. Kids will reach in and pull out a sweet, slime or some other nasty.
Byron Korneluk, 11, is super excited. "He loves Halloween and says it's more fun than Christmas," his mother said.
Byron's sister Lexus, 19, also gets into the spirit but is not as keen to be in photos.
"The good thing about Halloween is everyone can be a kid again, no matter how old you are," Sheldon Korneluk said.
Ms Korneluk, who has her costume ready for the big night, said it was only in the last couple of years that they threw themselves into the celebration.
"My husband Thomas is Irish and Halloween is very big there - they even have a public holiday," she said.
"I think I have exceeded his expectations."
Halloween spending in Australia is forecast to reach $430 million this year, with one in four people taking part, according to research commissioned by the Australian Retailers Association.
The survey by Roy Morgan found participation would range from hosting a themed party to decorating homes, dressing up and going trick or treating, or welcoming those who do.
Association chief executive Paul Zahra said Halloween continued to grow in popularity in Australia.
