St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kirrawee family's house of horrors draws community together

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
October 25 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Korneluk family's house of horrors in Waratah Street, Kirrawee. Picture by John Veage

If Sheldon Korneluk ever had any doubts about the value of Halloween, they were dispelled last year when her family's decorated home in Waratah Street, Kirrawee was a magnet for a COVID-weary community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.