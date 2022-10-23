Australian cycling fans and competitors will be treated to a bumper program at the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in Victoria after BMX racing, Track Cycling and Mountain Bike XCO were all added to the program.
AusCycling CEO Marne Fechner said it was great that so many cycling events had been added to the original roster of Commonwealth Games 2026 sports.
''We were always confident that these extra events and disciplines would add spectacular action, drawing power and medal potential to the Games,'' Fechner said.
Luke Madill, AusCycling's BMX Sport Manager welcomed the inclusions.
"The fact that this will be the first time BMX Racing is added to the Commonwealth Games is amazing but being delivered in Australia just adds that extra touch of excitement to the event.
"Having already locked in the BMX Racing World Championships in Australia in 2026, I can't think of a bigger year BMX Racing has seen in this country."
