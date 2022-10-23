Last weekend saw the 21st edition of World Squash Day, a global celebration of the biggest grassroots promotion of the sport on the planet.
As part of the innovative Caringbah-based Dgen Squash World event, their the day saw the unveiling of the first ever Australian Portable Perspex display squash court.
In conjunction with Surfacestone, the Dgen squash court designed portable mini Perspex squash court was up and running in their car park early with junior players having a great time outdoors.
World Squash Day Founder Alan Thatcher said they saw some superb events with squash lovers opening their doors to promote the game to a new generation.
"It was brilliant to see several legends of the game get involved, and we also saw some heart-warming acts of kindness and generosity .
Geoff Hunt who won the World Open title four times and is widely considered to be one of the greatest squash players in history was Dgens special guest on the day.
A still super-fit Hunt gave a talk about his career and then gave some lucky squash players a few lessons.
Squash is a largely forgotten sport but it still exists with their Australian Open to be held this week in Sydney at Sydney Uni, Castlereagh Club and the Tattersalls Club from October-26-30.
It is the pinnacle event for squash on the Australian events calendar and has a rich history from 1928.
The prestigious event is on the Professional Squash Association World Tour and attracts the best domestic players and an international contingent all vying for the crown of being the Australian Open Champion.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.