Volkswagen Tradies Surfmasters success

The Cronulla Sharks Boardriders made the most of their home beach advantage with the 12th annual Volkswagen Tradies Surfmasters presented by Oakberry taking over North Cronulla Beach on Saturday.
The Cronulla Sharks Master surfers Jordan Widenstrom and Hayden Blair both won their respective age divisions in the 28 and 35 yr age categories.
Widenstrom then lead his Sharks team to back to back victory in the 2022 boardriders 'Battle of the Shire' against a handful of stellar teams from the Surfing Sutherland Shire Assoc.
In pretty average surfing conditions Widenstrom posted the highest score a 7.83 first up in the five club tag team event to lead the Sharks to a relatively close three point win after Elouera young gun Jarvis Earle snatched the lead back with a 6.83 on his Power Wave.
Garie Boardriders finished in third place with club champion Ian Spencer also picking up a second in the over 45 men division, fourth was the Sandshoes club with Harrison Martin their power surfer and Cronulla Point Boardriders fifth.
Cronulla Point's Jon Lavers took first place in the Over 65 men's with Greta Francis winning the combined 28-45 women's division.
The beach saw an action-packed day of surf and lifestyle with the Volkswagen Kombi Rally, Mambo art exhibition-with artist's creating a masterpiece on the brand-new Volkswagen Caddy Beach, fresh acai bowls and the Battle of the Shire boardrider event taking over North Cronulla.
In the Surfmasters, Christo Hall was a standout early, scoring a 9.0 in his first heat of the day, setting him up to cruise into the finals in the early afternoon but he couldn't match Cronulla's Hayden Blair who top scored with a 7.50 in the final.
The annual event showcases the state's talent-pool of masters surfers and is highly regarded by former professionals to local grassroots legends who are drawn to the Sutherland Shire to compete each year.
First held in 2010 to foster the passion and healthy lifestyle associated with surfing for over 28-year-olds, the partnership between Tradies and Surfing NSW has remained strong.
"Tradies has a long history of sponsoring the Surfmasters and it gets bigger and better each year," said Tradies President Dennis McHugh.
"The beach is such an integral part of our community in the Sutherland Shire and we're extremely proud to be supporting this year's event again down at Cronulla."
"There's always a great atmosphere on the day and we encourage everyone to head down and check it out."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.