The second stage of the state government's ban on single-use plastics starts on November 1.
The supply of single-use plastic bags was banned on June 1, and the range of products to follow is far more extensive.
The Environment Protection Authority says the ban applies to manufacturers, wholesalers, businesses and community organisations on the supply of:
Rinse-off personal care products include:
If shoppers have concerns about microbeads in products, they should look to see if they contain the following commonly used ingredients:
The ban applies whether the item is sold or given away for free.
The ban applies to 'traditional' plastic, as well as any biodegradable, compostable, or bioplastics alternatives, including those made from Australian certified compostable plastic.
This is because most items made from compostable plastic and bioplastic do not biodegrade unless they are specifically treated in a commercial composting facility. This means that they do not biodegrade when littered in the environment or when sent to landfill, where they can create just as big a problem as conventional plastic.
Plastic-lined paper plates and bowls are "temporarily exempt" from the November 1 ban and can be supplied up until October 31, 2024.
On-the-spot fines can range from $1100 for an individual to $5500 for a corporation.
If the matter goes to court, fines can range from up to $11,000 for individuals to $55,000 for a corporation.
Minister for Environment James Griffin said the ban on single-use plastics was "just the beginning of a massive shift away from single-use plastics in NSW".
"About 95 per cent of the litter on beaches and waterways comes from suburban streets, and single-use plastic items and packaging make up two thirds of all litter in NSW," he said.
Mr Griffin said the bans would prevent almost 2.7 billion items of plastic litter from entering the environment in NSW over the next 20 years.
The National Retail Association has, on behalf of the NSW Government, been providing education and support to more than 40,000 businesses and community organisations around the State to implement the changes.
Educational material and in-person advice has also been provided in more than 15 languages.
The state government has partnered with Great Plastic Rescue to collect excess stock from wholesalers, distributors, retailers, businesses and not-for-profits for recycling and remanufacturing into new items.
For more information about the NSW Government's single use plastic bans, visit http://www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/plastics-ban
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.