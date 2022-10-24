Sutherland Shire Football teams showed their strength when Football NSW hosted its 52nd Champion of Champions Finals last Sunday at Valentine Sports Park.
Nineteen matches were served as the main course for what was a huge day as 38 of NSW's cream of the crop grassroots clubs meet to determine who would be the Champion of their respective age groups.
In an amazing achievement, the SSFA fielded the most teams from NSW with seven that hoped to capture as many titles as possible.
By day's end the Shire was celebrating four new Champion of Champion winners after 300 plus teams and over five thousand players had participated in Football NSW's prestigious knockout tournament in the hope of victory.
It was the Lilli Pilli 13 yr girls who got the ball rolling with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Manly Allambie FC.
It was a goal from Lilli Pilli's Alarna Penfold in the 25th minute that settled the 13 girls Champion's result.
In what was one of the games of the day Grays Point Soccer Club stole the 18 men's Champions title with the last kick of the game against the Collaroy Cromer Strikers
Behind at half time, Grays Point overturned their deficit with two second half goals to seal the victory, 2-1.
It was also a win for Como Jannali SC in their 2-1 Golden Goal thriller against North Sydney United in the O35 Men's Champions of Champions contest .
As the rain began to fall at Valentine Sports Park, there was a deluge of chances early in the game leaving it even.
Late in the first period of golden goal time, Como Jannali struck the winner. Ben Kasnik drilled a low shot which skipped off the wet surface and under the North Sydney keeper to send the title to the Sutherland Shire.
In the 21 men's it was one way traffic as the Cronulla Seagulls put six unanswered goals past their neighbours across the bridge San Souci.
The game had only just begun, and the Seagulls were in front. with Jackson Sumich's corner finding Lachlan Zdebski at the far post as he rose highest to head the ball home and give the Seagulls the lead and the winning momentum
The 2022 Champion of Champions was extra special after a two-year absence.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
