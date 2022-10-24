Sydney waited for the predicted weekend of rain that never really presented a big drenching - until now.
The week started with a drizzly Monday morning on October 24, finally settling in after a mostly semi-dry past couple of days.
Visibility in some parts of Sydney was a little poor in the early morning, and the light rain is expected to continue for the rest of the day.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe later, and temperatures are expected to reach a top of 22 degrees.
Morning and afternoon showers are predicted for Tuesday, with the sun and warmer weather - up to 27 degrees, making its way into mid-week on Wednesday.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
