It's been a slow start to the 2022/23 season for the young Sutherland team in the NSW Premier Cricket, losing to Gordon in Round Three.
The First Grade team is sitting at three losses and a draw as they currently battle it out in a two-day match against Randwick Petersham.
Sutherland Captain Tom Doyle said they were a good batting side so it should be an interesting match up.
"Our batting is also in good shape so we are definitely a match for them," he said.
Playing at home, Sutherland have the visitors on 8/340 from 96 overs, with Will Straker, Liam Hehir and Andrew Ritchie each grabbing two wickets. Play will resume on Saturday.
On Sunday, October 23 Sutherland were at Glenn McGrath Oval for a Kingsgrove Sports T20 double-header against UNSW.
The Poidevin-Gray Shield team kicked of proceedings in the morning scoring 3/55 off eight overs, with Callum Barton top scoring with 36, before rain delayed play.
Once back on the park UNSW took to the Sutherland attack, scoring 2/66 off 5.1 overs and under the DLS target system took the win.
First grade took to the field at 2.30 pm under ominous skies, with UNSW batting.
Sutherland immediately put the pressure on with Will Straker taking a wicket in the second over, before Justin Green chipped in, leaving the visitors at 2/30 in the fourth over. Fast bowler Tom Pinson then had UNSW reeling, taking two wickets for six runs, leaving the home side with a target of 7/129 off the 20 overs.
Sutherland took the win in 18 overs, with Callum Barton top scoring with 37, Jarryd Biviano 25 (n.o.), Sam Konstas 21, and Tom Doyle 20, in their 5/132 chase.
Doyle said after sending UNSW in to bat, his side bowled well and set the tone.
"It was a great result and a good win, it was pretty hectic like most T20 games are, fast paced and action packed," he said. "We just played our game, Callum was strong and Jarryd was batting like Jarryd does. We have been historically good at the T20 game."
New spinner Om Sah made his First Grade debut for the Sharks during the match.
Om joined the Sharks this season and has immediately shown that his gentle nature shouldn't be taken lightly on the field, showcasing his skills during his three overs and helped keep UNSW to a modest total.
All rounder Joel Almond also made his First Grade debut and became player #289, welcomed by former Chairman of Selectors and First Grade player, Phil Weatherall.
With his family and friends, Joel had quite the line-up of past and present Sutherland players in attendance to show their support.
He finished with 1/16 off his three overs and scored 19 not out, including hitting the winning runs.
