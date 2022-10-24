Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Nominations open for Georges River Australia Day Awards 2023

The time has come again to celebrate our most hardworking and honourable Georges River citizens.
Australia Day celebrates the reflection of our diverse community and what it means to be Australian, while acknowledging and honouring our history.
Nominations for our local Australia Day Awards 2023 have opened to recognise and honour individuals who have significantly contributed to our local community.
I encourage everyone to stop and ponder; who is a deserving award winner?
There are three categories this year; Young Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Citizen of the Year.
The Young Citizen of the Year award recognises the outstanding service to thecommunity by a young person aged 12 - 25 years. The 2022 award recipient was Ahmed Daaboul who won for setting up a food drive as part of the Wellbeing Team at Hurstville Public School.
Noticing the struggles of families and students during the pandemic, he encouraged students to donate non-perishable food and personal hygiene products, resulting in 100 hampers donated.
Hurstville Public School and 3Bridges Community have named this food program the Ahmed Food Drive, and his efforts created a chain reaction for other students to engage with 3Bridges and explore even more ideas on how to support their community.
Another deserving resident in the 2022 selection was Ray Barbi. He won the Citizen of the Year and Volunteer of the Year award for his dedication to the St George Basketball Association and the local community through the additional activities he takes on to ensure the growth and development of all players, coaches, and officials.
Ray's passion for basketball and the local area ensured the ongoing stability and growth of the sport in the area, and his volunteer coaching has enabled local players to go on to be selected in Basketball NSW representative programs as well as receiving offers to attend USA colleges.
I encourage you to note your local community hero, like Ahmed and Ray, and nominate them before November 25. These people, their ideas, reputation, dedication, and passion for helping local communities is what makes Georges River an amazing place to live and feel supported.
To find out more information, visit:
