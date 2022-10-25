$10.8 million, seven-storey boarding house for Allawah

A $10.8 million, seven-storey boarding house will be built next to the heritage-listed Allawah Hotel, after a development application was approved by the Georges River Local Planning Panel last week.
The proposed development on a 676sqm site at 5 Mona Street will have 46 single self-contained boarding rooms, a manager's room, a communal living room, basement parking for 24 cars in a stacker arrangement, and nine bicycles and nine motorbikes.
The site is surrounded by three to four-storey residential flat buildings along Mona Street and Illawarra Street with a three-storey boarding house located at 3 Mona Street.
The site is located within 100-metres walking distance from Allawah Railway Station and approximately 800-metres from the edge of the Hurstville Town Centre
The council received six single submissions, a submission containing three signatures and a submission containing 26 signatures.
Concerns raised were increased traffic congestion, the bulk and scale being out of character and scale with the existing streetscape, and overshadowing.
The council's report said it was inevitable that the proposal will increase traffic volume.
"The proposal complies with the car parking required for the development under the State Environmental Planning Policy (Affordable Rental Housing) 2009," the council report stated.
"It should also be noted that under the State Environmental Planning Policy (Affordable Rental Housing) Council cannot refuse an application where the proposal meets the (parking) requirements of the SEPP."
Responding to concerns about bulk and height, the council report stated the bulk and scale of the building is consistent with the R4 high Density Residential zoning for the site.
Commenting on the concerns with overshadowing, the council report said shadow diagrams submitted indicate that compliance with the minimum requirements will be achieved.
Based on 47 residents including the boarding house manager, an indoor communal room of 58.75sqm is required to be provided.
The proposal provides an indoor communal room of 24sqm. In addition to this indoor area, a balcony adjoins that wraps around the communal room providing an additional 28sqm.
"This contributes in providing a total of 52sqm of usable communal area. While not all this area is indoor, it is considered that the additional outdoor space will provide suitable communal open space," the council report concluded.
The Local Planning Panel approved the application, saying the proposed development will not unreasonably affect the amenity of adjoining properties in terms of unreasonable overlooking, overshadowing or view loss.
