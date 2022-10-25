St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Rebuild Kogarah Public School campaign launches

JG
By Jim Gainsford
October 25 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kogarah Public School with its new high rise neighbours. Picture: John Veage

The Kogarah Public School P&C will launch its Rebuild Kogarah Public School Campaign with a community information day on Saturday, October 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.