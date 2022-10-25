Rebuild Kogarah Public School campaign launches

The Kogarah Public School P&C will launch its Rebuild Kogarah Public School Campaign with a community information day on Saturday, October 29.
The school in Gladstone Street, Kogarah is surrounded by new high rise apartment buildings which the P&C say have taken away privacy for students and which overshadow the playground.
With applications to build more high rises underway the P&C believes the situation will only get worse.
''Our school is at 150 per cent capacity with more enrolments every day. There is no room for any more temporary buildings and the existing facilities are completely inadequate - including no school hall," P&C president, Anna Harding, said.
"Kogarah is a wonderful school, but we have been completely ignored in the planning process. Our school is growing so quickly. What will happen in the next year or two when we run out of classroom space?
"We ask our community to get behind our campaign to rebuild Kogarah Public School and sign our petition asking the government for allocated funding. It is the only answer to deal with the development surrounding the school."
The Rebuild Kogarah Public School Campaign community information day will be held on Saturday 29th October, 2.30pm to 4.30pm, St George Community Centre 32- 36 Premier Street, Kogarah.
The Kogarah Public School P&C have started a petition at: https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/la/Pages/ePetition-details.aspx?q=HKA2XsrXrBQ9ADCALrlB0Q
Details: website: https://rebuildkps.com.au
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rebuildkps
Email: rebuildkps@gmail.com
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news.
