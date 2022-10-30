Small Business Month comes to Bayside

Bayside Council, in collaboration with not-for-profit Industry organisation, Bayside Business Community have successfully received grant funding to deliver an event during Small Business Month.
"The Well-Being of Bayside Business" event will be held at Rowers on Cooks River on 10 November from 5:30pm.
Registration is free for attendees and can be made at https://haveyoursay.bayside.nsw.gov.au/baysidebusiness
Attendees will have a chance to network and reconnect and hear from local industry leaders.
There will be a panel discussion with local business operators, Anthony Byrnes, CEO of Henning Harders, Global Logistics and Freight; Louise Brawn, Executive Officer, Bayside Enterprise Centre (BEC), and Michael Anagnostou, Group Property Manager, Novotel, Brighton Le Sands, who will share their experiences and tips for managing well-being in the workplace.
The event will also include a practical presentation by Joyce Campbell, of Next Leap Training Solutions, across Mental Health First Aid Training in the workplace, to benefit business operators and their employees.
"Business confidence and connectivity was adversely affected during COVID lockdowns," Ms Campbell said.
"As we emerge from these confines, current challenges across staffing, increasing interest rates, inflation, and inclement weather, impact both economic certainty and the mental health of business owners and employees."
Small Business Month 2022 enables the local business community to come together once more and 'connect for success'
"We know that the 'well-being' of our business community is essential for the health of our local economy. At this important time, it is critical they have mental health training, information and support for their businesses," Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
Michael Anagnostou, Chair of Bayside Business Community, added, "We sometimes think that we are invincible and forget about our own well-being. We need to keep 'Mental Health' at the forefront for ourselves and our employees."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.