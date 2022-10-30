St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Small Business Month comes to Bayside

JG
By Jim Gainsford
October 30 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attendees of the Bayside Small Business Month event will have a chance to network and reconnect and hear from local industry leaders.

Bayside Council, in collaboration with not-for-profit Industry organisation, Bayside Business Community have successfully received grant funding to deliver an event during Small Business Month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.