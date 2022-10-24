Sans Souci residents say extended clearway will drive them away

For years Sans Souci resident Hazel Newell, 89, who is disabled has been able to access her community bus directly outside her house for medical appointments and shopping.
But this will change if the State Government goes ahead with a proposal to extend clearway conditions in her street.
Transport for NSW is proposing extended clearway conditions along The Grand Parade, Sandringham Street and Rocky Point Road.
The proposed clearways changes are:
Existing weekdays conditions of 6am to 10am (northbound) 3pm to 7pm (southbound) will change to 6am to 7pm both directions.
On weekends and public holidays, when there has been no restrictions, clearways will be introduced 9am to 6pm in both directions.
"It will make my life more difficult, absolutely," said Hazel, who relies on a walker.
"The community bus has to wait about five minutes outside while I leave the house and get out to the kerb and climb into the bus.
"If the extended clearways happen then the bus won't be able to pick me up at the house. If they stop more than two minutes they will get a fine. My son's got a four-wheel drive which is too high for me to get into.
"I will have to walk 100 metres to Robert Street get on the bus."
Hazel's son, Ian who has been a resident of Sandringham Street for nearly 30 years said the truck congestion that has increased dramatically in recent years, will get worse if clearway conditions are extended.
"The use of exhaust brakes is an issue from 3am and consistent all day," he said.
"The reverberation not only vibrates heads on pillows but is cracking walls due to the vibrations from exhaust brakes," he said.
"Lengthening of clearway hours would increase truck speeds and increase exhaust brake use, further damaging properties.
"This decision will also increase possible accident issue from residents trying to leave driveways and side streets due to increased speed, especially the weekend warriors going at 100+ kilometres per hour which is a major crash issue.
"It will inconvenience many including trades people like myself who have trailers where reversing in is not an option due to traffic.
"This proposal will definitely drive away long-term residents of Sandringham Street.
"The current clearway operations are working fine and I honestly do not know why they need to change as daytime traffic is minimal and there's no congestion unless accidents occur."
Ian's neighbour, Amira Georgy said the proposed changes will mean an increase of 20 hours of clearway a week to 81 hours of clearway.
"There are quite a large number of elderly people that live on these streets that have community buses that pick them up during the day," she said.
"Having two or three clear lanes for most of the time will actually encourage hoons and speeding.
"The current clearway times serve the traffic purpose just fine. During the day there is not excessive traffic on Sandringham Street or Rocky Point Road. They are busy streets, but unless there is an incident, it is not congested, so further clearways are not needed.
"During current clearway times, it's very hard for a resident to turn into their driveway. I currently have to drive onto the footpath, wait for the traffic to clear and then pull into my driveway. It will become extremely inconvenient and not to mention dangerous for people to do this seven days a week.
"The State Government is actually making our streets more dangerous."
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper has described the plan to extend the clearway as atrocious, obscene and absurd and promised to have the decision reversed if Labor is elected next March.
Speaking in State Parliament on October 18, Mr Kamper called the extended clearways proposal as a "sterilised driving path" for Sutherland Shire residents.
"It is the same stunt the Government tried before the last election, and it backflipped soon after it," Mr Kamper said.
"This proposal is being rushed through right before the election, just like the Government tried to ram through a similar proposal for 24-hour clearways on Rocky Point Road at Ramsgate almost exactly four years ago," Mr Kamper said.
"This Government has failed again to deliver its promise to the people of the Sutherland Shire to build the M6 tunnel all the way to Captain Cook Bridge. It has promised and promised the M6, but it has shelved that promise yet again. Now the Government wants to compensate the losers of its broken promise, the people of the Sutherland Shire, by gutting our area in St George.
"For residents it means no deliveries, no access for home care. Older residents can forget about relying on community transport to get them to a doctor. It will be disastrous for local businesses.
"In Brighton over one hundred car spots will be lost under the proposal. The Government wants to remove swimmer access to the beach during the day and remove access to daytime dining at established operations on the foreshore.
"If the Perrottet Government is brazen enough to ride roughshod through my community before the State election, NSW Labor will have these changes reversed after 25 March 2023."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
