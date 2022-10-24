St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Appeal for help to find man missing from Sutherland

Updated October 24 2022 - 11:06pm, first published 11:00pm
Keith Abello, 63, was last seen at a hospital in Caringbah. Picture NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Sutherland.

