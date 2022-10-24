Appeal for help to find man missing from Sutherland

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Sutherland.
Keith Abello, 53, was last seen on August 31 at a hospital in Caringbah.
When Mr Abello could not be located at his Sutherland home and failed to attend an appointment, police were notified on October 17 and immediately commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police hold concerns for his welfare as he lives with several medical conditions and is believed to be without medication.
Mr Abello is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm to 175cm tall, of large build, with a fair complexion, and grey hair. He last had a beard and moustache; however, it is unknown if he is now cleanshaven.
Anyone who may have seen him or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
