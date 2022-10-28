St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Updated | Police thank public and media after missing Sutherland man found safe and well

Updated October 28 2022 - 8:16pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Updated | Appeal leads to missing man being found

A 53-year-old man, who was missing from Sutherland, has been located safe and well after an appeal for public assistance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.