Updated | Appeal leads to missing man being found

A 53-year-old man, who was missing from Sutherland, has been located safe and well after an appeal for public assistance.
When the man could not be located at his Sutherland home and failed to attend an appointment, officers from Sutherland Police Area Command were notified on Monday October 17 and immediately commenced inquiries.
"After an appeal for public assistance, the man was located safe and well in Sutherland about 2.30pm on Thursday October 27," a police statement said.
"Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance."
