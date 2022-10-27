With his 10 kilogram 'power vest' adding weight to an already mammoth task, Club Central Menai duty manager Steve Dabin took to the pavement in powering motion, and walked an impressive 50 kilometres, all in the name of a supportive gesture.
In one day, he walked between Club Central Hurstville and Club Central Menai, taking a route that clocked up to the 50 km stretch.
Mr Dabin ventured through Hurstville, Sans Souci, Taren Point, Cronulla, Caringbah, Gymea, Engadine, Loftus, Sutherland, and finished at Menai.
He raised money for mental health and suicide prevention among young men, a cause that was also supported by the club, which donated $5000.
The challenge was called Lift the Load, and supported the Top Blokes Foundation, which provides early intervention and preventative mentoring programs to help young males between 10-24 years improve their mental health and well-being.
Having served 15 years as a NSW police officer, Mr Dabin has first-hand seen the effects of youth suicide on families and communities.
"In 1999 a 19-year-old male was arrested for a relatively minor offence. Sadly, he never made it to court as that night he went home and took his own life. It was later discovered by his family that he had been suffering depression and anxiety, however had not spoken to anybody," Mr Dabin said.
"In 2005 I was on patrol and noticed a car parked oddly. Upon closer inspection I found a hose from the exhaust to the car window. I pulled an unconscious 22-year-old male from the vehicle. Thankfully after treatment including counselling, almost 20 years later is married with two children.
"These two incidents had extraordinarily different endings and showed me the importance of early intervention. That's why I decided to take part in the Lift the Load Challenge to raise awareness for all the young kids, and especially young men, to understand that there are people here to lean on when they need support."
Suicide is the biggest killer of males aged 15-44, and when 75 per cent of mental health issues emerge before the age of 24, prevention starts with young men.
"I want to start a discussion between parents and their kids. I want to get all the young men in my community talking about mental health and mateship by beginning a discussion so hopefully, if the time comes, they will reach out instead of giving in," Mr Dabin said.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
