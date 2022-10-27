St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Meet the Locals

Club Central Menai duty manager 'lifts the load' for Top Blokes Foundation

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:54am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Club Central Menai duty manager and former police officer Steve Dabin completes a mission to walk 50 kilometres through Sutherland Shire in support of raising awareness of youth suicide in young men. Picture supplied

With his 10 kilogram 'power vest' adding weight to an already mammoth task, Club Central Menai duty manager Steve Dabin took to the pavement in powering motion, and walked an impressive 50 kilometres, all in the name of a supportive gesture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.