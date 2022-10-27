Bexley mum crowned Mrs Universe 2022

Bexley's Nikka Marcial has won Mrs Universe 2022.
She was one of nine women from Sydney and Melbourne who competed in the annual pageant to discover the world's most outstanding married (or divorced) woman.
This 34-year-old mum is a proud Filipino-Australian, who moved to Australia in 2015 with her husband and now eight-year-old daughter, Kandace. Her son, Marcus was born in 2016, and Nikka became an Australia citizen in 2021.
She is not new to beauty pageants - she holds the title of Miss Puerto Princesa City 2005 and was crowned Mutya ng Palawan 2006.
From a young age, she has been an advocate for accessible education. She has volunteered for charity organisations including The Lingap Pangarap Foundation in the Philippines and One Meal - It Makes A Difference, in Australia.
A busy career woman, juggling among her business and looking after her family, she also enjoys making gourmet desserts in her spare time, and has a talent for event styling.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
