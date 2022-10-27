St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bexley mum crowned Mrs Universe 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:38am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikka Marcial is crowned Mrs Universe. She is pictured with Nissy Nassif, Marites Idea Novis and Francis Gerard Novis. Picture by MFN Productions, Fotogratia

Bexley's Nikka Marcial has won Mrs Universe 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.