Wolli Creek author Tina Cicolini has published her first romance fiction novel, titled 'Fake Love'.
Released on October 31, the novel centres around the modern world of online dating, but also ventures into positive mental health, empowerment and resilience, while navigating life, love and heartbreak.
With qualification in journalism, public relations, psychology and counselling, Tina will also have her book available worldwide.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.