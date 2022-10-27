Sutherland Shire community groups and projects are among those that have built initiatives from funds received by IMB Bank Community Foundation in 2022.
IMB Bank Community Foundation funded 52 grassroots projects in 2022, supporting those in challenging times.
IMB Bank Chief Executive Robert Ryan says the funds will help community groups continue their work to deliver essential services.
"There is no doubt that Australians have faced many challenges in recent years," he said. "Following global unrest and domestic challenges, it is the hard work of community-minded Australians that provides the on-the-ground support. It is a privilege to support people and organisations that donate their time, energy and care to help others in need. The community projects funded this year make a significant difference to the lives of Australians."
He says funds will provide a much-needed boost as community organisations rebuild, recover and plan ahead after several challenging years.
"Demand for the services of charities and community groups has risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic," he said.
RECIPENTS
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.