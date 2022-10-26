St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Minister for Education and Early Learning visits Goodstart Early Learning Carlton

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:35am, first published October 26 2022 - 9:05pm
Children from Goodstart Early Learning at Carlton with Minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell, who was at the centre on October 24. Services prepare to offer more affordable options for preschoolers from the new year. Picture supplied

There were smiles all around at Goodstart Early Learning at Carlton where Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell visited as part of the NSW Government's move to provide further support for children and families.

