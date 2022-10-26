There were smiles all around at Goodstart Early Learning at Carlton where Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell visited as part of the NSW Government's move to provide further support for children and families.
Preschools across the state are preparing to be part of the $1.3 billion Affordable Preschool Program, which aims to provide cost of living relief from the beginning of 2023.
On October 24, Ms Mitchell confirmed new 'Start Strong' funding guidelines, which outlined how early childhood services will support families in giving their children the best start to life.
"With cost-of-living pressures being felt across Australia, the Liberals and Nationals in Government are reducing stress for families across NSW by providing immediate fee relief," Ms Mitchell said.
"Through the NSW Government's Start Strong program we will improve the affordability of early childhood education, improve quality, boost outcomes for children, and see enrolments and attendance increase in the years before school."
From January 2023, all NSW families will be eligible for:
"For the first time, the NSW Government is extending fee-relief to NSW families whose children attend preschool in a long day care setting, because at the end of the day what's important is our littlest learners having access to great quality preschool programs," Ms Mitchell said.
"Research shows that children who participate in quality play-based education programs before they start school have improved lifelong educational, social and economic outcomes."
The NSW Government is investing more than $15.9 billion in early childhood commitments as part of the 2022-23 budget.
Applications are also open for centres who wish to improve their facilities and education offerings.
The NSW Government is investing $21 million through the revamped Quality and Participation Grants to support eligible early childhood education services improve learning environments, increase community outreach and meet costs associated with implementing recent reforms.
"These grants provide services with up to $15,000 to purchase equipment, undertake outdoor renovations and improve learning resources and materials," Ms Mitchell said.
"The Quality and Participation Grants help services increase access and participation for vulnerable children, and improve learning environments to lift the experiences of all children."
Applications close on November 14.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
