Rockdale Plaza unveils new face for Christmas

Rockdale Plaza has released images of its new look following the completion of its upgrade which is currently underway.
Described as an "ambience upgrade", the centre's owner, Charter Hall is seeking to enhance the sense of connection in the community.
The upgrade will focus on three pillars - local market place, meeting point and inclusive community.
Stage one of the project will be for the carpak entries, general mall, central atrium and fresh food precinct.
The completion date for the project is set for early December.. All works will be conducted outside of trade with no disruption for shoppers.
The food court community space will be stage two of the project, expected to be delivered in 2023.
The upgrade is being designed by interior architects Alexander & Co who have delivered five projects for Charter Hall Retail.
The project will feature urban industrial interiors for furniture, fixtures and fittings throughout the general mall, car park entries, atrium area and fresh food precinct.
A new mural depicting historic moments from the area's past will greet shoppers as they enter from the car park through to the retail space.
Rockdale Plaza centre manager Alexa Arnott said, "Rockdale Plaza remains a focal point for locals.
"With the support of our tenant customers and community we aim to further enhance the appeal and convenience of Rockdale Plaza, while instilling a deep sense of belonging for our shoppers to feel proud whilst visiting us."
