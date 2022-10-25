Community consultation is taking place on a proposed second commuter car park at Como train station.
The 34-space ground level car park will be located within the rail corridor on the north western side of the station, near the station entrance on Como Parade.
The project will include a new footpath from the car park to the station entrance, lighting, wayfinding signage, fencing and landscaping within the car park.
Transport for NSW said, subject to planning approval, construction was expected to start in 2023.
Miranda MP Eleni Petinos encouraged station users to have their say on the plans.
Feedback is invited up until November 4.
Further information: https://bit.ly/3MZE0T3
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
