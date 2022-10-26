St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Surplus rail land in Bayside LGA to be used for affordable housing

JG
By Jim Gainsford
October 26 2022 - 2:00am
Under the Affordable Housing Pilot Program, more than 300 new affordable homes for key workers will be built in NSW Government-owned rail precincts in the Bayside, Blacktown, Inner West and Cumberland local government areas.

Excess railway land in the Bayside local government area has been targeted by the NSW Government for the site of affordable housing.

