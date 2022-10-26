Surplus rail land in Bayside LGA to be used for affordable housing

Excess railway land in the Bayside local government area has been targeted by the NSW Government for the site of affordable housing.
Under the Affordable Housing Pilot Program, more than 300 new affordable homes for key workers will be built in NSW Government-owned rail precincts in the Bayside, Blacktown, Inner West and Cumberland local government areas.
Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes announced details of the program last week at the Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) 2022 State Conference in front of hundreds of development industry leaders
"From carers to cleaners to café workers, the people who keep our city functioning should not have to travel more than an hour to get to and from work," Mr Stokes said.
"This new innovative model will empower stakeholders such as community housing providers to do their work without the barrier of having to raise large amounts of capital for the purchase of land," he said.
Transport Asset Holding (TAHE), the asset manager of the NSW Rail Network's assets, will look for community housing providers to partner in the program.
TAHE is a State-Owned Corporation with a portfolio including property, stations, rolling stock, rail infrastructure, retail spaces and significant land holdings within the Sydney metropolitan area
TAHE chief executive officer, CEO Benedicte Colin said, "TAHE can reimagine its land holdings to deliver better social and economic outcomes for the community.
"Collaboration between government landowners, combined with the innovation of the private sector, can help develop solutions to the complex problem of housing affordability."
The Property Council's acting NSW executive director Adina Cirson said the NSW government sits on vast swathes of land that could be released for development to keep key workers in their jobs and on the frontline.
"While we welcome this intervention, the NSW government needs to go further to maximise overall density around transport hubs across the state," she said.
"The NSW government should build on this pilot and set targets for higher density housing around key transport hubs to make better use of existing infrastructure and take pressure out of the market."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.