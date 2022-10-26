Georges River 16ft Sailing Club will become part of llawarra Catholic Club (ICC) on November 1 following a nine-month process.
ICC, which operates as Club Central at Hurstville and Menai, will will take effective control of the sailing club business from that date.
Members of the amalgamated clubs will have access to all three venues.
Members were advised on Tuesday October 25 of the official starting date and what it involves in terms of member benefits.
"We are working hard to ensure that the transition on 1 November is seamless for members and thank you in advance for your understanding as we work through everything," the advice stated.
"It's an exciting time for us all as we bring our clubs together."
The proposed amalgamation was announced in January 2022, with members of both clubs to vote on whether it went ahead. The boards of both clubs support the move.
It was proposed the Dolls Point club would continue to operate under its existing name, and sailing activities would continue with the injection of more funding.
ICC was to pay out the sailing club's outstanding debts, including $250,000 to the Australian Taxation Office.
ICC also committed to spending a minimum of $10 million over 10 years on the sailing club, including $5 million in enhanced facilities and amenities.
Proposed improvements would include a new feature balcony the length of the club premises facing the beach and Botany Bay, with an adjoining large bar-restaurant. The reception area and kitchens would be upgraded.
The advice to members on October 25 said all Club Central members, including all GRSC members, were entitled to a range of benefits including:
