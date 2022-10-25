St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Public forum to discuss coal sludge pollution of Royal National Park waterways

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 26 2022 - 12:34am, first published October 25 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A public forum will be held on Sunday October 30 the major pollution event in Royal National Park, caused by coal waste from a mine at Helensburgh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Public forum to discuss coal sludge pollution of Royal National Park waterways

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 26 2022 - 12:34am, first published October 25 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A public forum will be held on Sunday October 30 the major pollution event in Royal National Park, caused by coal waste from a mine at Helensburgh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.