A public forum will be held on Sunday October 30 the major pollution event in Royal National Park, caused by coal waste from a mine at Helensburgh.
Camp Gully Creek, a tributary of the Hacking River, was found full of black sludge two months ago.
National Parks Association executive officer Gary Dunnett said at the time the water in the creek looked "more like flowing tar".
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre is holding the public forum at Hazelhurst Gallery, Gymea from 1.15pm (registration details below).
Speakers will water researcher Dr Ian Wright, and Greens MLC Sue Higginson, the former principal solicitor and CEO of the Environmental Defender's Office.
Dr Wright's research focuses on the impact of coal mining activities on streams and rivers.
He is a recognised expert in the field of freshwater ecology, water quality, water policy and the science and management of water pollution.
In August, Dr Wright carried out water testing at Camp Gully Creek, the stream where Peabody discharged coal sediment pollution.
Camp Gully Creek runs into the Hacking River, which in turn flows over 10kms through the Royal National Park down to Audley Weir, then out to Port Hacking. The water test results will be discussed at the forum.
Ms Higginson, an environmental law expert, visited Camp Gully Creek in September and saw the coal sludge pollution.
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre spokesperson Catherine Reynolds said, "It will be incredibly valuable to hear from both Sue and Ian".
"There is the question of whether this mine should be operating in this sensitive location full stop," Dr Reynolds said.
"On a more immediate level the Environmental Protection License needs examining, and we've been advised that community involvement is critically important in achieving any alterations.
"The Environmental Protection Authority has been invited to the forum to brief the community and provide an update: we're waiting on advice as to whether a representative can attend."
Lee Evans, the State Liberal MP for Heathcote has also been invited.
To register for the public forum: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/public-forum-dr-ian-wright-on-coal-pollution-andthe-royal-national-park-tickets-440717165907
