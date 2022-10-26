Melissa Halpin, from Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club, is being hailed as a hero for saving the lives of two swimmers in separate rescues while she was on holidays in Thailand.
Surf Life Saving Sydney Branch named Ms Halpin as the Rescue of the Month award winner for September for the rescues she carried out single-handedly without the assistance of a board or other equipment.
Ms Halpin, who is a police sergeant based in the eastern suburbs, is a member of a family with a long association with the Cronulla surf club. She joined the clubs as soon as women became eligible.
Ms Halpin downplayed her efforts. "I would hope any lifesaver would do the same," she told the Leader.
Ms Halpin was poolside at a beachside hotel at Phuket when both incidents occurred.
"There are lifesavers at the pool, but they are too scared to go out in the surf," she said.
Surf Life Saving Sydney described the rescues:
1st rescue. Melissa was sitting poolside watching the surf which was very choppy and a rip. Melissa had just finished 1 hour of laps (as you do on holidays). Melissa was chatting and noticed 3 guests in the rip and one looked like she was drowning. Without hesitation, Melissa ran out into the surf and swam about 150 metres to grab hold of a female who was struggling to stay above the water. Melissa managed to get hold of her arm and give her instructions to follow her out of the rip The girl would have drowned if not for Melissa's actions.
2nd rescue. A day or two later, Melissa had been watching all swimmers every day after the first rescue. Melissa was sitting poolside when Melissa heard a man calling out for help. Melissa ran into the surf where there was a strong rip and saw a female further out approximately 100 metres from shore who was drowning. Melissa struggled with only 4 hours sleep after a fun night on holidays, Melissa got hold of the female who was vomiting and trying to stay above water. Melissa managed to bring her close to shore by holding her in a recovery grip under her shoulders. Melissa and her friend carried the girl to shore. Both the female and male were very grateful for Melissa's heroic action. The female was taken to see a doctor, however Melissa was ready to perform CPR."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
