Waterfront opulence in Oyster Bay

Bed 4 | Bath 4 | Car 5
"The property is a testament to luxurious waterfront living, boasting uninterrupted views of the Georges River, plus water facilities," agent Sarah Street of Highland said.
"With a north-facing aspect and level residence, it hosts multiple living spaces, in a fantastic location."
A seamless flow from indoors onto a large undercover alfresco area that looks out and over level grass, a jetty pontoon and boat shed.
This double brick home has high-pitched ceilings, with water views from almost every vantage point.
The master bedroom has a north-facing balcony, pristine ensuite and walk-in robe. Three other generous bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The bedroom on the lower level also includes an ensuite.
There's a rumpus room, games room and separate family lounge room with gas fireplace.
A chef's kitchen with two ovens, induction cooktop and Caesarstone benchtops too.
A three-way main bathroom features a rain shower, free-standing bath and heated towel rails/flooring and is just one of four bathrooms.
Ducted air-conditioning and carpet and tiles as well as a home office. Five cars can fit in the garage and ther's a boat shed out the back.
"Ideally situated close to parks, local schools, shops, cafes and transport," Sarah added. "Waterfront buyers or large families will feel right at home."
