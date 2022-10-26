St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Naval cadet Ben Bilek, of Engadine, to enjoy experience of a lifetime aboard sail training ship Young Endeavour

Updated October 26 2022 - 1:27am, first published 1:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commanding officer of TS Sirius Lieutenant Margaret Allen and Cadet Petty Officer Ben Bilek. Picture supplied

Naval cadet Ben Bilek, of Engadine, will enjoy the experience of a lifetime after being chosen to join the crew of the sail training ship Young Endeavour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.