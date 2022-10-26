Naval cadet Ben Bilek, of Engadine, will enjoy the experience of a lifetime after being chosen to join the crew of the sail training ship Young Endeavour.
Cadet petty officer Bilek is a member of the Rockdale-based cadet unit TS (training ship) Sirius.
Every year, young people are asked to submit their names to sail on the Young Endeavour and he was selected for a voyage from Sydney to Melbourne between November 15-25.
The experience provides young Australians aged between the ages of 16-23, with a unique, challenging and inspirational experience at sea.
"We wish Ben fair winds and following seas, and look forward to some photographic evidence, of him having a great time aboard, this magnificent vessel," said Bruce McIntosh, convener of support group, Sons & Daughters of Sirius.
