Public forum to discuss possible solutions to Sutherland Shire's rental housing 'crisis'

By Murray Trembath
October 26 2022 - 4:00am
The forum will discuss where the Affordable Housing program sits with new development in the shire. Picture by John Veage

Politicians, community leaders and residents will gather on November 1 for a community forum on rental housing challenges in Sutherland Shire.

