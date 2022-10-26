Politicians, community leaders and residents will gather on November 1 for a community forum on rental housing challenges in Sutherland Shire.
Research released this year by the NSW Council of Social Service found low-income earners in the shire had the highest rate of housing stress in Sydney.
Engadine Uniting Church, which is hosting the forum, describes the situation as "a crisis".
The meeting will be given a briefing on potential solutions by John Engelar, chief executive of Shelter NSW, the state's peak body for housing policy and advocacy.
Engadine Uniting Church Chair Sue McKinnon said the forum would provide a valuable opportunity for government leaders and community members to work together to create a sustainable housing system.
"Everyone in the shire needs a home, but with a lack of available places to rent, a growing number of people in modestly-paid jobs struggle to find one," she said.
"We encourage residents to come along and urge our politicians at all levels of government to solve our housing crisis before it further harms our community."
The forum will look at the existing affordable housing program, provided under state legislation, including what is it, who needs it, who qualifies and what is the process of allocation?
The roles of Sutherland Shire Council and the state government in delivering affordable Housing and social housing will be discussed.
Other speakers will include:
The forum will be held on November 1 from 7pm-8.30pm at the Uniting Church, 2 Chipilly Avenue, Enghadine.
There is no cost, but those planning to attend are asked to register here for catering purposes.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
