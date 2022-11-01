Executive entertainer in Caringbah-South

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 3
This meticulously cared for family oasis features an abundance of outdoor living and easy access to amenities and surrounding suburbs including the beaches of Cronulla.
The current owner said the home is set in a "beautiful tree lined street with extra large street frontages and is close to beaches and waterways which offer a multitude of water activities.
"We enjoy a relaxed lifestyle and resort style living all year round. It is an excellent neighbourhood with a good sense of community. We are close to great schools, shopping, bike tracks and great coffee is just a few hundred metres away at the popular 'Our Father' cafe."
The home has five bedrooms including two master suites, a feature fireplace, luxurious interiors with timber ceilings, bespoke joinery and polished concrete flooring. The cantilevered roof and soaring ceilings allow the centrally positioned stone kitchen, living and dining to merge with the covered alfresco space.
The entertainer's yard includes sparkling in-ground pool, private resort style cabana, tropical landscaping and built-in barbecue.
The owner said, "This home is ideal for professional couples or families that want to be close enough to everything that Cronulla has to offer, but away from the 'hustle and bustle'."
