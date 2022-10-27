She's the sweet-toothed competitor whose gearing up for a sugary win.
Jade Kiggins will compete in Dallas, Texas on November 6, to take part in the World Food Championships.
Ms Kiggins, 28, of Sweetlife Desserts Woolooware, is a pastry chef who won the national competition in the dessert category.
"This is the biggest food sport in the world," she said. "It's the first year US has invited Australia to be part of this competition."
She started creating desserts from a young age. "My passion for food was fulfilled with my grandfather being a pastry chef," she said. "As a young girl I looked up to my grandfather and always wanted to be as good as him. Creating desserts has created a special bond between pop and myself."
In 2019, the talented pasty chef was rewarded Apprentice of the Year at Nowra TAFE. It was there her teacher, Luke Deville, said his student would become a "world class chef."
At age 21, Ms Kiggins started work in a restaurant as a kitchen hand at Cupitts Estate at Milton, NSW.
She was then mentored by head chef Russell Chinn across five years when she worked as a pastry chef. But when she completed her apprenticeship, a competitive tennis injury temporarily hindered her ambitions, and she had to put her dreams on hold.
Ms Kiggins has also taken out prizes for her signature dishes, strawberry bavarian and caramel parfait.
"Representing Australia has been a massive dream of mine. Now it's all come true, and I cannot wait to challenge the chefs in America," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.