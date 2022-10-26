Another step has been taken in the drawn-out process to move the vandalised, 136-year-old Loftus Junction railway signal box.
Transport for NSW has lodged a development application (DA) to dismantle, relocate and restore the NSW heritage listed building.
A separate process for the removal of the signal box from the State Heritage Register, which the Leader reported in March 2022, remains under consideration by Heritage NSW.
The signal box, which was decommissioned in 1991, originally stood at the end of Loftus station, and did not move when the station was relocated north.
Its isolated location has made it easy prey for vandals, particularly graffiti attacks.
The DA said the modified timber clad structure supported by an in-situ board marked concrete base had components dating from 1886.
"Repeatedly vandalised and repaired it is also under increased threat from bush fire," the DA said.
"Constructed to manage the junction points and signals for a branch line into The Royal National Park, this operation ceased when the branch line closed in 1979, and by c.1991 the signal box was decommissioned with no opportunity for adaptation."
TfNSW proposes to move the building to a section of the Sydney Tramway Museum, about 1km to the north.
It will be positioned next a former rail electrical substation at Sutherland, which Sydney Trains finished restoring in 2017 to serve as new museum for heritage rail and tramway items, which is yet to be opened to the public.
"In this museum setting, the building can be successfully conserved and interpreted within a more secure compound," the DA said.
"Here the original and/or early elements of the signal box, including the upper-level timber structure, metal staircase and lever frame are proposed to be conserved and repaired while the Inter-war board marked concrete is proposed to be reconstructed."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
