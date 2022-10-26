Helping to make them feel at home in Australia

There was a particularly warm Australian welcome for recently arrived members of the Ukrainian community at Migrant Information Day 2022.
Bayside and Georges River Councils partnered with Advance Diversity Services (ADS) and Settlement Services International (SSI) to host the free informaton day at Rockdale Town Hall today.
For Tanya and her son Seva, 2, it was a chance with their friend Olena to meet their new community after fleeing their home in the Ukrainian city of Kherson in March after the Russian invasion.
Tanya, husband, Uri and Seva arrived in Australia four months ago, but she left behind her mother and brother.
Olena arrived five months ago but had to leave behind her husband, Oleg.
Both have lost contact with those they have left behind after the Russians cut off all contact.
"They took out all the facilities and we can't call our relatives," Tanya said.
"My mother is trying to call me all the time but we get cut off.
"It is worrying because we don't know what to expect now or next week."
Olena has been trying to contact her husband for four days without success,
Inna, their support worker at Advance Diversity Services said,"Their city is divided by a river. The Russians tried to evaluate all the Ukrainians and move them to the left side of the river as a shield so the Ukrainian army would not bomb them."
Advance Diversity Services has about 40 Ukrainian clients in the St George region and many more are expected to arrive.
"There will be many more people coming because the Russians will keep bombing. They are destroying the infrastructure," Inna said..
"I am Russian and it is awful to know your country does this."
Advance Diversity Services manager, settlement and community services, Anthony Scerri said "It's so great to see newly arrived Ukrainian people participating and sharing their culture and craft.
"I hope the day helped them and others to feel at home in Australia and the region, and find the support and links into the community they need. "
