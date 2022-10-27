Olympia says 100 is the new 50

Family of four generations and friends of many years gathered to celebrate Olympia Sleiman's 100th birthday yesterday.
Olympia was born in Diman, Lebanon and came to Australia in 1970 where she and her husband Richard raised their eight children.
She is now a grandmother of 20 and great-grandmother of 20.
"Australia is the best country in the world," Olympia said. "I like my country as well but Australia is the best. I like everything about Australia. It's wonderful."
Olympia, who turned 100 on October 15, lives independently and still gets the bus to go shopping.
"I like shopping. I like doing everything in the home," Olympia said.
Her daughter, Jeanette said,"Mum's a very active person. She has a youthful attitude, both physically and mentally."
Olympia was very disappointed when Queen Elizabeth died.
"I'll never get a letter for the Queen for my 100th birthday," she said. "I am waiting for my letter from King Charles."
But Olympia had a special birthday greeting of her own for everybody else.
"She wishes all women will survive as long as she has and that they will be in good health," Jeanette said.
And she loves coming to the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre to meet her friends.
Olympia has known Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre chief executive, Anne Farah-Hill for 40 years.
"We met in Marrickville when I started up an Arabian Seniors' Group," Anne said.
"When I came to Kingsgrove she started coming here," she said.
Olympia added, "She's my best friend."
Anne said that community centres such Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre are vital to supporting the wellness, community participation and healthy lifestyle to so many seniors in the community.
The centre gave Olympia a big birthday party yesterday that was attended by the Minister for Multiculturalism and Seniors, Mark Coure.
Olympia puts her longevity down to her Christian belief.
"And my husband was good to me," she said. "Everyone has been good to me."
An occasional glass of red wine and cheese and crackers have also helped.
"I'm feeling the same as a 50 year old," she said.
Jeanette added, "When Mum celebrates her birthday she always halves it because she says when you are asleep it doesn't count."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
