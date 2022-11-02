Cartoonist Brett Bower looks at the lighter side of the pandemic from a Sutherland Shire perspective in an exhibition that will revive memories and put smiles on faces.
The exhibition, titled Life under Lockdown (in the Shire), explores "Fifteen weeks trapped between Como, the Royal National Park and Cronulla beach. A look at how we only just survived".
The cartoons go well beyond those 15 weeks, covering everything from the fights over toilet rolls, home schooling, the Como bridge closure, mask wearing and vaccinations.
One of his favourites takes the mickey out of the daily 11am briefing when everyone would stop what they were doing and tune into Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Dr Kerry Chant.
"They were Incredible times, historic times, but also some silliness," Bower said.
He started recording the events to entertain his circle of friends, but word has got out and he was invited to exhibit the cartoons for the wider public.
The exhibition will be at Skeeta's Wine Bar in Box Rd, Jannali from November 4-24 and may move to another location in the new year.
Bower, a Jannali resident, has been a cartoonist and illustrator for more than 30 years.
He cut his teeth as one of a stable of illustrators drawing for the Scooby-Doo, Where Are You TV series for Hanna-Barbera Productions.
Bower has worked throughout the world on projects ranging from railway safety signs for the London Olympics to assignments for major corporates and the campaign to save Jannali homes being taken for a car park.
