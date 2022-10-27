Grandparent's Day celebrations combine creativity and dedication, as children, inspired by seniors, showcase their works of art in the community.
The role that grandparents play in enriching the lives of youngsters are being celebrated in 2022 with an artistic tribute as part of annual Grandparents Day, supported by Sutherland Shire Council.
The display includes more than 40 artworks crafted by children from Sutherland Shire Council's Canberra Road Early Education Centre at Sylvania, and have been installed at Southgate Shopping Centre until October 31.
Also part of the display is a 'selfie spot', encouraging grandparents to join with their grandchildren in posing for a photo together, impressing the younger generation with their technological prowess in 'snapping a selfie' to share on social media.
Sutherland Shire Mayor, Carmelo Pesce, says Grandparent's Day is the ideal time to celebrate the key role grandparents and seniors play in the lives of children and in the community.
"They say it takes a village to raise a child and we know how important grandparents are to local families. Having recently become a grandparent myself, I fully appreciate how special the role is," he said.
"We have thousands of grandparents and surrogate grandparents in Sutherland Shire who take on many roles. They're often a much-needed support system to families, sharing their own life stories, talents and traditions with children. There is no better time than Grandparent's Day to celebrate this unique and treasured relationship."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
