St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland Shire Council's Grandparents Day art project display

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 27 2022 - 12:03am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nate, two, and Lily, four, from Canberra Road Early Education Centre at Sylvania put the finishing touches on artwork for Sutherland Shire Council's initiative to promote Grandparents Day. Picture supplied

Grandparent's Day celebrations combine creativity and dedication, as children, inspired by seniors, showcase their works of art in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.