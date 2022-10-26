She fights fires but she's also 'on fire' when it comes to knowing her numbers.
Sutherland Shire's Bonnie O'Donnell, a business student from University of Wollongong's Southern Sydney campus at Loftus, has won the AMP University Challenge.
The challenge is a nationwide financial planning competition for tertiary financial planning students, who had an opportunity - alongside their peers from Central Queensland University, Deakin University, Griffith University, TAFE NSW, Charles Sturt University and Western Sydney University to take part in an industry-oriented competition.
Students were tested on their technical knowledge, and conducted a mock advice interview with two clients. They were asked to prepare a financial plan for a couple in their 40s who are learning to navigate their finances. They had to factor in some life challenges including illness, a traumatic event, or a common issue of how to pay the mortgage faster and get the biggest balance at retirement.
Bonnie, who is also a firefighter, managed to help the hypothetical couple save $250,000 in interest on their home loan while paying it off 13 years faster. She also managed to increase their super balance at retirement by $40,000 without any extra contributions and implement affordable insurance, so they were protected in case of an unforeseen event.
