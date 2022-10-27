Bate Bay beaches are recovering after being devastated by a succession of devastating erosion events in June and July.
Sutherland Shire Council estimates more than 200,000 cubic metres of sand was ripped rom the shore by big swells.
However, in the three months since then, beaches have "substantially widened and increased in height in certain locations by more than two metres", a staff report said.
"Many members of the community are unaware that the Bate Bay beaches are a 'closed' system, and the sand is only transported nearby into the bay in such events.
"In calmer conditions the sand returns to the shoreline and ultimately returns to the dune."
The report, which will be considered by councillors on Monday October 31, recommends against the trial of removing unsuitable vegetation from sand dunes.
The proposal followed the success of this radical measure at Woonona Beach in the Illawarra after the beach was virtually wiped out in 2014.
"Whilst council can expend funds to remove vegetation from a dune, this is a natural and dynamic environment," the report said.
"Given time, nature will ultimately restore conditions without further council intervention.
"As such, the trial works would not be a permanent outcome and require ongoing funding to retain.
"It would take many years to demonstrate the virtues of such a trial and given a trial has already been underway in Woonona for some time, it would be prudent to learn the long-term outcomes of that trial before Sutherland Shire Council invests in something similar."
The report said the existing dune vegetation program stemmed from severe coastal erosion north of Wanda beach in 1974, which resulted in waves breaking through the beach dunes, with fears the Kurnell peninsula could be cut off.
"For the past 47 years Sutherland Shire Council and NSW Government agencies have continued to work collaboratively to vegetate the dunes of the Kurnell peninsula alongside Bate Bay," the report said.
A range of other measures to combat major weather and ocean events are contained in the Bate Bay Coastal Management Program, which the council adopted in April.
Priorities in the 10-year plan have not yet been decided, and works will be largely dependent on state and federal grants.
Key initiatives within the coastal management program include:
"Initial funding for restorative works to the Prince Street seawall is already included in the 2022/23 financial year," the report said.
"There is also ongoing maintenance funding from NSW Crown Lands for Wanda dune restoration works as part of a recently renewed agreement with council.
"Feasibility design for the Esplanade widening and Dunningham Park seawall is also underway in the 2022/23 financial year."
The dredging of Port Hacking and transfer of sand to the coastal beaches is due to take place in early 2023.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
