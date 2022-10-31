Caringbah make-up artist Michelle Butler is flat out this Halloween.
With colour palettes of blood red, ghostly white and eerie black ready to go, her bare faces will transform into frightening facial canvasses, screaming realistic and Instagram-worthy captures.
Ms Butler advertises her artistic skills on marketplace Airtasker, an online go-to arena for people to promote their craft or talent, and get paid for the service.
Airtasker has seen a huge increase in demand for face painters and costume makers for Halloween events in October 2022. Ms Butler, who is also a creative hair stylist, started taking Halloween bookings in August.
"Sugar skulls, gory faces with look alike blood coming out, vampires and skeletons are the most popular requests, and it's not just children getting into the spirit of Halloween, it's the adults as well," she said.
"I started in about 2010 when my daughter was four. I did the face-painting for her birthday party and from there, through word-of-mouth, it took off. I got photos of one Halloween year I did, put them on my social media, Creative Hair & Make-Up Sydney, and it's grown."
Data also shows a 17 per cent increase in the average price customers are willing to pay to pull off the best and spookiest look.
Ms Butler says the cost depends on the detail in the design but for a typical look she charges about $80-$100.
"Airtasker is quite competitive," she said. "I went on there for cleaning just after COVID-19 because I was desperate for work. I didn't know other make-up artists were on there. I thought, I could do that. It's more fun.
"Now I've started to build up a team of kids who help me out. My daughter, who is now 15, is also doing make-up - I've been teaching her face-painting and she does parties and events."
In her 20s, Ms Butler studied fashion and photography make-up overseas. Once she returned to Australia, she completed a course in art and technology, where she was taught how to create special effects for television and theatre.
One of the most confronting yet memorable educational excursions, was observing corpses as part of the course - all in the name of art.
"As a group of make-up students were had to go to the police headquarters to look at dead bodies, and slides of what they look like," she said. "It was a bit graphic seeing how bullet wounds affect blood."
Ms Butler, who works for an agency called Fly By Fun, has been booked for several private Halloween functions including at the Ivy in Sydney's CBD. She is also painting children's faces at Giggles and Learn Early Childcare Centre at Brighton-Le-Sands, ahead of Halloween night.
"We're having a big Halloween party with activities and a grazing board," Giggles and Learn educator, Deena Moursi, said.
"It's cute. Some of the babies are pumpkins. The kids have dressed up as superheroes, and there are heaps of skeletons. They're excited."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.