St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Airtasker Caringbah make-up artist Michelle Butler reveals her most popular Halloween looks for 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 31 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Caringbah make-up artist Michelle Butler is flat out this Halloween.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.